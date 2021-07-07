9th Circ. Upholds Bumble Bee CEO's Price-Fixing Conviction

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused Wednesday to upend the conviction of former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski, finding no mistakes in the jury instructions and "overwhelming evidence" showing he participated in a conspiracy to fix the price of canned tuna. The unsigned and unpublished decision rejected each of Lischewski's arguments against the instructions to the jury that convicted him in December 2019 for violating federal antitrust laws by teaming up with executives at rivals StarKist Co. and Chicken of the Sea to raise the price of canned tuna. That conspiracy churned up criminal cases and dire financial straits for the companies...

