Ill. Businessman Chastises Indictment Over $75M Ponzi

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois businessman has asked a federal judge to ax an indictment against him in a criminal case accusing him of running a $75 million Ponzi scheme, saying the government impermissibly alleges an unrelated scheme in the charges. Kenneth Courtright argued Wednesday that the indictment, entered against him in Illinois federal court in June 2020, must be dismissed because the first count, which is referenced in the other six counts, includes an allegation that he used funds from his company, Today's Growth Consultant, on personal expenses such as private schooling for his children and mortgage payments. That claim, he said, is...

