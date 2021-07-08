Trump Needs Damning Evidence To Keep Big Tech Suits Alive

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump, in trying another angle to punish Big Tech companies, filed three class actions on Wednesday alleging illegal social media censorship, but attorneys and social media experts say the suits are extremely unlikely to succeed. The lawsuits claim that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is unconstitutional because it authorizes Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to do what the government itself cannot do: "censor" or remove users on the private platforms without fear of legal action. The suits also say the platforms veered into the territory of government actors when they allegedly responded to government pressure to censor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS