Software Co. Beats Privacy Claims On Consumer 'Risk Scores'

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed proposed class action claims against a software firm alleging it improperly shares customer data when working with major retailers, including The Gap and TJ Maxx, to create "risk scores" identifying potentially fraudulent consumer returns, ruling the complaint is "too vague" about what data is collected. U.S. District Judge John. W. Holcomb dismissed all claims against The Retail Equation, including invasion of privacy and violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, but allowed the consumers leave to amend all of them by July 27. A slew of major retailers named as co-defendants, including The Home Depot Inc. Best...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS