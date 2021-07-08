Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Software Co. Beats Privacy Claims On Consumer 'Risk Scores'

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed proposed class action claims against a software firm alleging it improperly shares customer data when working with major retailers, including The Gap and TJ Maxx, to create "risk scores" identifying potentially fraudulent consumer returns, ruling the complaint is "too vague" about what data is collected.

U.S. District Judge John. W. Holcomb dismissed all claims against The Retail Equation, including invasion of privacy and violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, but allowed the consumers leave to amend all of them by July 27.

A slew of major retailers named as co-defendants, including The Home Depot Inc. Best...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

