Electronics Co. Says 'Rushed' JAMS Award Should Get Axed

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An Indian electronics company has urged a California federal judge to vacate a JAMS award, alleging that it was decided on an "unfairly rushed presentation of evidence" rather than on merits and that the panel "unreasonably" refused the company's request to postpone the hearing. SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and its U.S. subsidiary SFO Tech Inc. had accused the former owners of California-based Qual-Pro Corp. of concealing debts during an acquisition process and of falsely claiming that test equipment was ready to be capitalized and could be considered an asset. SFO wrote in its Tuesday request to vacate the award that the...

