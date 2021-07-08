Commerce Orders More Duties On Chinese Chassis

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce formalized the second set of results from its year-long investigations into chassis imports from China on Thursday, issuing an anti-dumping duty order specifying a country-wide rate of 188.05%. The order landed one week after the U.S. International Trade Commission informed the agency of its unanimous finding that the imports harmed the domestic chassis industry. The chassis subject to the order primarily consist of rectangular-framed trailers used to tow shipping containers behind trucks or tractors, according to an appendix outlining the scope of the order. "On July 1, 2021, in accordance with sections 735(b)(1)(A)(i) and 735(d) of...

