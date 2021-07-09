4 Trends Shaping Private Equity's Pandemic Rebound

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The pandemic-induced stress of the first half of 2020 is starting to feel like a distant memory for many private equity firms as global entry and exit deal activity soars, though firms and investors alike are taking steps to minimize risk. The first half of 2021 saw PE buyouts valued at a record $487.3 billion across 1,095 deals — the highest value of such deals in an annual half since at least 2005, according to data from research firm Mergermarket. Exits also hit record half-year heights over that timeframe, valued at $369.5 billion across 597 deals. Experts said the data reflects...

