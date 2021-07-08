Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mars Wrigley Licks Vanilla Ice Cream False Ad Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed consumers' consolidated proposed class action claiming confectionery giant Mars Wrigley falsely advertises its vanilla-flavored products as naturally flavored, saying that "defendant's Dove vanilla ice cream bars taste like vanilla" and the consumers don't allege otherwise.

U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie dismissed for failure to state a claim lawsuits brought by Mohammed Garadi and Molly Brown on behalf of a putative class of consumers alleging the "vanilla" ice cream label on Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC's Dove bar is deceiving.

"This case, like the litany of vanilla cases before it, is about flavor and there...

