Mars Wrigley Licks Vanilla Ice Cream False Ad Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed consumers' consolidated proposed class action claiming confectionery giant Mars Wrigley falsely advertises its vanilla-flavored products as naturally flavored, saying that "defendant's Dove vanilla ice cream bars taste like vanilla" and the consumers don't allege otherwise. U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie dismissed for failure to state a claim lawsuits brought by Mohammed Garadi and Molly Brown on behalf of a putative class of consumers alleging the "vanilla" ice cream label on Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC's Dove bar is deceiving. "This case, like the litany of vanilla cases before it, is about flavor and there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS