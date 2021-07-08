Rochester Diocese Defends $35M Deal To Cover Abuse Claims

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Rochester has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to overrule objections to a $35 million settlement with one of its insurers to provide coverage for claims that it failed to prevent sexual abuse, saying the deal is a vital first step in the reorganization process. In a reply filed Wednesday, the diocese slammed arguments made by the official committee of unsecured creditors in an objection filed last week, saying the objection ignores the difficulties of pursuing the diocese's insurance claim against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, and Certain London Market Insurance Companies and Interstate, and inflates the amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS