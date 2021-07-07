Ex-JHL Biotech Execs Charged In $101M Wire Fraud Scheme

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal grand jury has indicted JHL Biotech's former CEO and former chief operating officer, slapping the Taiwanese biological drug development company's co-founders with charges stemming from an allegedly sprawling $101 million trade secrets and wire fraud conspiracy. JHL's ex-CEO Raco Ivanov Jordanov and former COO Rose Lin are also accused of committing wire fraud, international money laundering and obstruction of justice, among other related charges, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. JHL Biotech changed its name to Eden Biologics in February. Both appeared in California federal court Wednesday and pled not guilty to all the charges. They've been released...

