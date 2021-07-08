EU Fines BMW, VW €875M Over Emissions Technology Cartel

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 12:17 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog fined car manufacturers BMW and Volkswagen Group a total of €875 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for colluding to hold back technological development that would have reduced greenhouse emissions. The three German carmakers worked together to hold back development of technology that would have improved the cleaning of emissions from diesel passenger cars, the European Commission has said. (iStock) The European Commission said that Daimler was also involved in the cartel but was immune to fines because it blew the whistle on the operation. The three German manufacturers worked together to hold back the development of...

