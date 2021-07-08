Judge Blasts J&J Unit For 'Tactical' Silence In Drug IP Fight

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 5:19 PM BST) -- A London judge expedited a trial over the validity of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' schizophrenia drug patent on Thursday while also criticizing the Johnson & Johnson unit for being "cagey" about whether it would try to block Teva from launching a competing generic. High Court Judge Richard Meade sided with Israel-based generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which blasted Janssen for not saying whether it would pursue an interim injunction, knowing such a move would trigger a speedy trial. "There isn't an application for interim relief, nor is Janssen willing to say whether it intends to bring one," the judge said on Thursday...

