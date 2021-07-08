PTAB Gets Another Post-Arthrex Request For Director Review

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director has been asked to review a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling in a patent challenge brought by Samsung, the latest such request after the U.S. Supreme Court came down with its Arthrex ruling. In a petition filed Wednesday, Solas OLED Ltd. urged the agency director or the PTAB to take another look at the board's ruling in June that struck down each of the disputed claims in its patent relating to display panels using organic light-emitting diode elements. In requesting a rehearing, Solas cited the high court's recent decision in U.S. v. Arthrex,...

