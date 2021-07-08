Broadridge Nabs Former Uber Atty For Top Legal Spot

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Broadridge said Thursday it nabbed Keir Gumbs, Uber's former deputy general counsel, as its new chief legal officer, a role in which he will focus on legal, compliance and physical security matters. In addition to legal and compliance matters, Gumbs will help spearhead Broadridge's policy efforts and serve as the main legal adviser for the company's board of directors, the announcement said. Broadridge Financial Solutions provides technological "infrastructure" behind investing and corporate communications to banks, asset managers and broker-dealers, according to its website. Gumbs said he's worked with Broadridge before in other capacities, both during a stint at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS