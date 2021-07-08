Fed. Circ. Dubious Of Dashed Patents In Pokémon Go Dispute

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit judges seemed reluctant Thursday to overturn a California federal judge's decision to deep-six two patents on augmented reality technology that Pokémon Go had allegedly infringed, suggesting the claims never detail how the technology actually works. In pointed questions to counsel for Barbaro Technologies LLC, which developed and secured patents nearly two decades ago on integrating real-time information into a virtual environment, as the popular Pokémon-themed mobile app does, two of a panel's judges posed essentially the same question: How was it done? The invalidated patent claims don't appear to answer that question, but instead only explain the concept, U.S....

