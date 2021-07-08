Pomerantz, Rosen Can't Lead Aurora Cannabis Suit Yet

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA must beef up their pitch to lead a proposed class action against Aurora Cannabis Inc. for allegedly misleading investors even though the firms' clients are permitted to steer the case, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb on Wednesday named three investors, known as the Aurora Investor Group, as the lead plaintiff, but said she didn't have enough information to evaluate their selection of Pomerantz and The Rosen Law Firm as co-lead counsel. The judge requested a supplemental brief from the group with respect to the relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS