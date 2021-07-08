ND Pushes Biden Admin. To Restart Oil And Gas Leasing

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- North Dakota has urged a federal judge to force the Biden administration to restart oil and gas lease sales in the state, saying the U.S. Department of the Interior unlawfully hit pause on its leasing program and has cost the state millions of dollars in potential revenue. A Louisiana federal judge last month issued a nationwide injunction blocking the Biden administration's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing amid its broader review of the federal leasing program. Nevertheless, North Dakota lodged a complaint Wednesday in federal court, saying the DOI's Bureau of Land Management unlawfully canceled and delayed quarterly lease sales...

