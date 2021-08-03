Morrisons Fights Equal Pay Claim From Store Staff

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 3:41 PM BST) -- Supermarket giant Morrisons has told a London court that differences in pay between jobs at its stores and distribution centers have nothing to do with gender and that it rewards its employees fairly, as it fights back against an equal pay claim. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has argued in a High Court defense that complaints by male and female workers over less-favorable terms and conditions in their contracts do not breach the U.K's Equality Act 2010. Morrisons asserted in the April 22 filing, which has recently been made public, that female retail workers cannot compare their pay with that of the...

