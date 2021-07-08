VA Accused Of Snubbing Requests For Racial Disparity Data

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs illegally spurned public records requests seeking documentation of racial disparities in health care access and disability benefits, two veterans organizations alleged in a lawsuit filed in Connecticut federal court Thursday. The Black Veterans Project and the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress claim the VA ignored statutory deadlines and failed to conduct adequate searches for documents when they filed Freedom of Information Act requests with three agency units seeking benefits data broken down by race and gender. The requests, launched in February, also sought documentation of internal studies of racial bias, and information about discrimination...

