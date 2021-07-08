Ill. Atty Accused Of Faking Startup Contributions To His Firm

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois lawyer who agreed to contribute $100,000 to help open a new Chicago-based asbestos defense firm submitted fraudulent expense documents to misrepresent how much he'd paid toward his share of startup costs, the state's Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has alleged. The ARDC's complaint, made public Wednesday, claims James Rollins agreed to provide $100,000 in startup capital in exchange for an ownership interest in the new firm but misrepresented the bills, receipts and other expense records he submitted as credit toward his contribution in 2016. Rollins, who's currently with Wais Vogelstein Foreman & Offutt LLC, didn't immediately respond Thursday to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS