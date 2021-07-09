FCC Says EBB Provider Can't Get Paid For New Service

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission denied a petition by an Alaska-based high-speed wireless internet provider asking the agency to waive a key requirement in order for one of its service plans to participate in the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program. SPITwSPOTS's 6 Mbps service plan was not available as of Dec. 1, 2020, and therefore doesn't meet the statutory requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, according to a Wednesday order delivered by Wireline Competition Bureau chief Kris Anne Monteith. According to the FCC, the law established the cutoff date for eligibility to prevent internet providers from maximizing reimbursements by offering new plans priced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS