Fed. Circ. OKs Longer GI Bill Benefits For Vet With 3 Tours

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit upheld a decision Thursday that a veteran with multiple service tours is entitled to switch from the Montgomery GI Bill to the Post-9/11 GI Bill so he can receive 48 aggregate months of educational benefits instead of 36, clearing up what the court had said was "uncertainty" the 9/11 bill produced. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, the majority affirmed a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims that veteran James R. Rudisill is entitled to Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits capped at 48 aggregate months, including the period for which...

