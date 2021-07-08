Full 9th Circ. To Hear Suit Over Reinstating Deportation Orders

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit has decided to reconsider a split panel's ruling in favor of a Canadian immigrant who challenged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's reinstatement of his decades-old deportation order, after a judge on the appellate court called for a vote to decide whether it should be reheard. In a one-page, July 6 order, Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas vacated the 2-1 appellate panel's opinion in favor of Canadian citizen Gary Tomcyzk, and said the full Ninth Circuit is going to consider the case after the majority of non-recused, active circuit judges voted to take it up....

