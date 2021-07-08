Delay No Defense For Air Force In $143.5M Lockheed Dispute

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals won't let the Air Force use unreasonable delay as a defense to Lockheed Martin's claim for $143.5 million in additional contractual expenses, saying a legislative statute of limitations bars that argument. The Air Force could not assert an affirmative defense of laches against Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.'s claim for expenses related to allegedly excessive extra work on a deal to upgrade C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft because Lockheed had six years under the Contract Disputes Act, or CDA, to file a claim and had acted within that time limit, Administrative Judge Reba Page said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS