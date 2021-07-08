Hard Rock Cafe Says Hemp Co. Nabbed Its Name

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Hard Rock Cafe accused a South Carolina hemp company of piggybacking off the restaurant and hotel conglomerate's famous name to sell its CBD creams and edibles, in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Over the past 50 years, Hard Rock Cafe has become an iconic brand with more than 2,000 U.S. and international trademarks, according to the complaint, and now a company called Hard Rock Hemp is trying to tap into that reputation. To make the confusion worse, Hard Rock Cafe said, the Florida company also promotes bands and music venues. "Defendants' advertisements of products and services...

