Calif. Appeals Court Revives Class Claims Over 'Kohl's Cash'

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has revived a Kohl's customer's proposed class action against the retailer over its "Kohl's Cash" program, finding the customer wasn't given a fair shot at supporting her claims. The trial court wrongly allowed Kohl's Department Stores Inc. to prevail on a key question in the case without allowing Kohl's customer Crystal Waters to conduct adequate discovery, Orange County Superior Court Judge Melissa R. McCormick said Wednesday in a decision joined by two colleagues. The decision reverses a summary judgment motion in Kohl's favor as well as a no-merit finding on Waters' claims under the state Consumer Legal Remedies Act....

