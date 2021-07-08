FCC Hits Gray With $518K Fine For Evading Local TV Limit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Despite restoring relaxed local media ownership limits a month ago following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the Federal Communications Commission slapped Gray Television with the largest permissible fine for violating a tougher, earlier version of a rule restricting one broadcaster's hold on a market's top-rated TV stations. In a notice released Wednesday, the FCC said Gray Television Inc. must pay a $518,283 fine, the statutory maximum for a single violation by a broadcaster, for skirting a rule that generally bars the same company from owning two full-power TV stations in the same designated market area if both stations are rated among the market's top four. According to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS