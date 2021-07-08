2nd Circ. Agrees Entrepreneur Damon Dash Infringed Film

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed a lower court's finding that entrepreneur Damon "Dame" Dash owes $300,000 for infringing the copyright of an upstart author and filmmaker's movie "Mafietta" by placing it for sale through his studio's online platforms despite lacking rights. In a unanimous, unpublished decision Wednesday, the panel rejected Dash's argument that a New York federal court should have determined that he co-authored the film with Edwyna Brooks and therefore retained the right to sell it. "Especially in light of Brooks's evidence, which the District Court credited, that she had written not only the Mafietta book series, of which the film...

