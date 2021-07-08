Colo. Gov. Voices Innovation Worries In Signing Privacy Law

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law the nation's third comprehensive consumer privacy bill, although he expressed concerns that the move to give consumers more control over how businesses handle their personal information could stifle innovation and urged lawmakers to consider this point in any future efforts to amend the measure. The Colorado Privacy Act, which is slated to take effect on July 31, 2023, requires businesses to give consumers the ability to access, correct, delete and opt out of the sale of their personal information or processing of this data for targeted advertising and profiling purposes, while handing sole authority...

