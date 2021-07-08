9th Circ. Affirms Wash. COVID Shutdown In Water Park Row

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has stood by the state of Washington's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in a water park's appeal claiming Gov. Jay Inslee overreached by closing nonessential businesses, ruling that he has the authority to impose restrictions and hasn't violated the park's constitutional rights. A three-member appellate panel held Thursday that the Democratic governor has the power under Washington law to impose coronavirus-related restrictions and that using his authority doesn't violate water park Slidewaters LLC's asserted rights under the U.S. Constitution. In its decision, the panel affirmed a lower court's denial of injunctive relief and dismissal of the park's state and federal...

