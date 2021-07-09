J&J Can't Block Deposition Of Media Rep In Talc Cancer Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has rejected Johnson & Johnson's attempt to block the deposition of the company's former communications director by a group of women who claim the company's baby powder caused their ovarian cancer. Superior Court Judge John C. Porto said Thursday it didn't matter so much that John McKeegan hasn't worked for the pharmaceutical giant in almost two decades or that he's already been deposed in a few other talcum powder-related lawsuits. In granting the plaintiffs' request to depose McKeegan, Judge Porto said the women who claim that J&J failed to warn them the talc was contaminated with...

