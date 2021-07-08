Surfside Condo Resident Sues Insurers After Collapse

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A resident of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, filed a proposed class suit Wednesday against the condominium association and its insurers and asked the court for a declaration of the insurers' duties to tender policy proceeds. Rosa Ana Quesada, who owned unit 111 in Champlain Towers South, the condominium building that collapsed June 24, said she wants the court to lay out the parties' respective rights and explain the duties of the association and the insurers to tender insurance proceeds to Quesada and other residents. "If a declaratory action is not granted, plaintiff and other class members run the...

