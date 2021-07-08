Unions Say Wardman Hotel Can't Ditch Contracts In Sale

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A pair of unions Thursday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject a request to sell Washington's Wardman Hotel free and clear of union contracts, saying the hotel's owner is bound by multiple agreements to require a buyer to assume the contracts. In their motion UNITE HERE Local 25 and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 99 said the Wardman is required to pass on its employees' collective bargaining agreements to any future buyer both by the contracts themselves and a separate agreement recently affirmed by an independent arbiter. "The debtor's proposed asset purchase agreement incorporates none of these commitments...

