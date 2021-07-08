Fla. Race Bias Suit Challenging Formula One Event Tossed

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday threw out a racial discrimination case brought by residents of a predominantly Black Miami-area suburb challenging planned Formula One races in their neighborhood, ruling that they hadn't sufficiently alleged that Miami-Dade County had discriminated against them in allowing the event. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. held that although the residents did have standing to challenge the 2022 Grand Prix Formula One Race, they failed to state a claim under federal law. The residents and homeowner associations had alleged that they were being treated differently from other more affluent communities, and that various Formula...

