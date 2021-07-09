Report Warns VA Could Overpay Disability Benefits By $232M

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs unit responsible for paying out disability benefits overcompensated claimants by an estimated $116 million over the course of 12 months because of problems that could cost taxpayers an extra $232 million during the next two years, an agency watchdog reported. The VA's Office of Inspector General issued a study Thursday that found the Veterans Benefits Administration overpaid benefits due to delays in processing claims that involved proposals to reduce benefits for veterans whose disabilities improved or resolved. Those problems could cost an extra $232 million during the next two years if they remain unaddressed, the report...

