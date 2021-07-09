Airlines, Railroads Wary Of Biden Competition Order

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's expansive executive order seeking to bolster competition in the U.S. sparked immediate pushback from transportation industry experts Friday, who argue that foisting customer pricing and other mandates on them would jeopardize services and operational reliability. Airlines, railroads, maritime and ocean shipping companies are among the industries targeted in Biden's executive order, which mandates 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies. The actions seek to eliminate barriers to competition that, according to the president, have led to higher prices for food, prescription drugs, hearing aids, internet service, airfares, consumer products, rent, financial transactions and telecommunications services, among...

