US, Mexico Strike Deal To Resolve GM Plant Labor Strife

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Mexico announced a deal to settle a budding labor dispute under their trade accord Thursday, clearing the way for a new union vote at a General Motors Co. facility in the northern Mexico city of Silao. The Biden administration triggered a complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's new labor dispute settlement mechanism in May, flagging certain "irregularities" in the GM plant's union vote. Rather than resort to punitive trade sanctions, the U.S. agreed to resolve the dispute with Mexico through cooperative oversight. Thursday's announcement marked the first resolution of a labor dispute under the USMCA's new rules. U.S. Trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS