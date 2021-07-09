EU Approves $30B Aon-Willis Merger With Conditions

Law360, London (July 9, 2021, 1:49 PM BST) -- The European Commission gave its conditional approval on Friday to the $30 billion merger between insurance brokers Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson, ending a six-month antitrust probe and shifting focus to a November legal contest in the U.S. The European Commission has made the merger between insurance brokers Aon and Willis Towers Watson conditional on the sale of Willis' reinsurance arm to broking rival Arthur J. Gallagher for $3.57 billion (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) The EU's executive branch said that the approval depended on the sale of Willis' reinsurance arm to broking rival Arthur J. Gallagher for $3.57 billion, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS