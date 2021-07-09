​​​​​​​Texas Sheriffs Seek To Force More ICE Arrests

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas sheriffs and a law enforcement nonprofit asked a federal judge for a sweeping block on current immigration policy, requesting a five-part injunction that would increase immigration detention and force authorities to arrest more migrants. Sheriffs Brad Coe, Rand Henderson and J.W. Gutherie, their respective counties and the Federal Police Foundation's ICE Officers Division filed the motion Thursday on the heels of their July 1 complaint, with support from the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a legal nonprofit that advocates for less immigration. The group asked U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown to block the Feb. 18 directive outlining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS