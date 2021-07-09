Jury Awards Utica Mutual $10.9M In Asbestos Reinsurance Rift

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury has awarded Utica Mutual Insurance Co. nearly $11 million in a fight with reinsurer Clearwater Insurance Co. over decades-old policies covering asbestos claims against a pump manufacturer, rejecting the reinsurer's argument that Utica acted in bad faith. On Thursday, the jury said Clearwater must reimburse the insurer for part of a 2007 settlement with Goulds Pumps Inc. for coverage of asbestos claims against the manufacturer. Clearwater failed to show Utica breached the insurance contract or negotiated the settlement with Goulds in bad faith, the jury said. The jury awarded $10.9 million in damages to Utica, saying...

