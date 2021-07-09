Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navient Borrowers' NJ Fraud Suit Emerges Mostly Unscathed

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient must continue to face a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court brought by borrowers who accused the company of sneaky business practices and self-dealing in connection with its management of their loans.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton issued an order and opinion Thursday dismissing a breach of fiduciary duty claim from the suit brought by nine borrowers, but leaving intact a fraud claim and claims brought under New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and New York consumer and business laws.

Judge Wigenton also struck references to unrelated lawsuits from the suit, but left the borrowers' class...

