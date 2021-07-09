Ex-Tower Research Trader Ducks Jail Time In Spoofing Case

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A former Tower Research Capital commodities trader avoided prison time in Texas federal court Thursday after admitting to his role in a spoofing scheme that resulted in a $67 million penalty for the firm. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller sentenced Krishna Mohan to a year of probation, declining to impose any jail time or monetary penalty for the former trader. Mohan pled guilty in November 2018 to two counts of conspiracy for a plot to spoof thousands of commodities orders on Chicago-based exchanges between 2012 and 2013. Prosecutors alleged in October 2018 that Mohan, alongside fellow Tower traders Kamaldeep Gandhi and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS