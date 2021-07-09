Judge Pulls Boston School Ruling After Alleged Text Coverup

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday walked back an opinion for what he said was the first time in his 36-year career, saying Boston's alleged decision to cover up purportedly racist text messages between school board members casts doubt on his dismissal of a lawsuit challenging an exam school admissions plan. U.S. District Judge William G. Young withdrew the ruling during a virtual hearing on a motion from the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. seeking to revive its lawsuit. Judge Young nixed the suit in April, ruling that the group had not shown that the use of a ZIP...

