Online Referral Co. Must Face NJ Homeowner's Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday revived a fraud lawsuit against a home improvement referral company, ruling that its website didn't call enough attention to the agreement requiring users to settle disputes outside of court. In a published decision, a three-judge Appellate Division panel reversed a lower court's decision compelling the arbitration of Nancy Wollen's complaint against HomeAdvisor Inc. and a renovation company over Wollen's experiences with the businesses. The appeals court agreed with Wollen that the hyperlink containing the arbitration agreement was "vague, ambiguous and misleading," and therefore she didn't assent to its terms. "For example, the hyperlink did...

