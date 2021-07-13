NJ Atty Can Pursue $126K Fee Bid Without Written Retainer

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney can pursue her bid for $126,000 in legal fees for a matter she never put into a retainer agreement after an appellate panel reversed an earlier court's dismissal of the case, noting that "it is well settled that an attorney-client relationship can be found without a written agreement." On July 9, a two-judge appellate panel reversed the summary judgment granted to the clients of Theresa C. Grabowski, who retained the Marlton-based attorney to bring claims against their insurer for not fully covering lightning damage to their home. The couple, William and Amanda Baskay, signed a written retainer...

