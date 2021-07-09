Casino Venture Hits Ex-Conrail CEO With $6M Investment Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Two companies behind a failed bid to build a resort casino near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, have filed suit in state court accusing the ex-CEO of Conrail of scheming to transfer assets out of his name in order to avoid a $6 million judgment over his stake in the botched project. Mason-Dixon Resorts GP LLC and Mason-Dixon Resorts LP said in a complaint in Philadelphia County that David LeVan and several associates had purposely delayed litigation to collect on the judgment in order to buy time to move assets, including multiple properties and a Harley-Davidson dealership, out of LeVan's name and dodge the...

