Full Dallas Appellate Court To Consider ERCOT Immunity

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Dallas appellate court reinstated Friday a power plant developer's appeal challenging whether the state's primary electricity grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., enjoys governmental immunity, announcing the entire 13-justice appellate bench will consider the case and hear new oral arguments in October. In a two-page order, Fifth Court of Appeals Chief Justice Robert D. Burns III lifted an October 2019 abatement order in the case, announced the court's decision to consider the case en banc and requested rebriefing on the issues. He also set the case for oral arguments on Oct. 21 — one day short of...

