Telecom Industry Pans Biden Competition Order As Outdated

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's sweeping executive order aimed at improving competition within the U.S., including for high speed internet service, stoked divisions in the broadband industry as some consumer advocates praised a call to restore net neutrality, while industry-backed trade groups criticized the administration's dark view of internet availability. A fact sheet detailing Friday's order cites a "lack of competition among broadband providers" as the impetus for these moves, and estimates that 200 million Americans don't have more than one or two good options for high-speed broadband service. Some members of the broadband industry, however, said that the Biden White House ignored key sectors...

