DOJ, Aon Agree To Info Safeguards After Contentious Hearing

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and insurance brokers Aon and Willis Towers Watson agreed to safeguards for confidential information in the DOJ's challenge to the $30 billion merger just days after disputes over those protections fueled a contentious D.C. federal court hearing. Thursday's joint motion for a protective order — granted Friday — made no reference to Tuesday's telephone hearing, in which attorneys for the DOJ and the companies couldn't even agree on whether Aon PLC and Willis Towers had merely "fixed typos" in their proposed revamp of the DOJ's original proposal or if it contained substantial changes as the department asserted....

