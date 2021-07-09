First Wrongful Death Suits Filed After Fla. Condo Collapse

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The condominium association of the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, has been hit with the first group of what is expected to be dozens of wrongful death lawsuits, including one by the 15-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but lost his mother in the collapse. In the suit filed Thursday, Jonah Handler said he and his mother, Stacie Fang, were in their 10th-floor apartment on June 24 at 1:30 a.m., when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed, and they fell "to what they thought was certain death." But they were still alive when they landed several stories below and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS